Driver fleeing police has tires punctured

Stop sticks damage. Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A driver trying to flee a police stop had front and rear tires punctured after sheriff’s deputies laid down stop sticks on Friday night.

The car driver tried to get away from Obetz Police just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night, when the Franklin County Sheriff moved in to help out, according to a social media post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s deputy put down stop sticks which disabled front and rear tires, forcing the car to stop. Obetz police then arrested the person trying to escape, and took them into custody, the social media post said.

