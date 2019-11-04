Driver faces felony charges for chase that ended in Marysville

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of leading police and troopers on a high-speed pursuit over the weekend of facing felony charges.

According to jail records, Kyle Price, 22, is charged with driving under the influence, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police officer.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers assisted the Gahanna Police in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on westbound I-270 that exited onto U.S. 33 westbound toward Marysville.

When the vehicle entered the city of Marysville, the suspect crossed the median on Route 33 to avoid stop sticks, traveling west on the eastbound side of the road, OSHP said in a statement.

The vehicle then returned to the westbound side of Route 33, where it struck two police vehicles, a Marysville Police cruiser and an OSHP vehicle, according to OSHP.

