Driver examination station skills testing will resume this week at select Ohio BMV locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Driver examination station skills testing will resume Friday, June 12 at a handful of locations, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday.

Skills testing will resume at the following locations, by appointment only:

8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)

22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)

990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)

873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)

502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)

10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)

All remaining driver examination station skills testing will resume on June 16 by appointment, the BMV added.

Appointments can be made online.

Tests will be conducted using a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the driver from outside the car in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommended health and safety guidelines.

The BMV says they will reach out to individuals who had a test cancelled due to COVID-19 to provide an opportunity for priority-based scheduling.

If a customer’s license, identification card, vehicle registration, or temporary permit expired on or after the state of emergency’s effective date of March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.

Visit www.bmv.ohio.gov for more information.