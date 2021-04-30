Driver didn’t stop after hitting pedestrian on Maize Road, police looking for clues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a car that hit a pedestrian and drove away on Maize Road one evening in March.

On March 18, at about 8:00 p.m., a vehicle was driving northbound on Maize Road near Norris Drive when it hit Kylie R. Hampton, 24, of Columbus when she was getting out of her parked car.

The driver didn’t stop, and kept going northbound.

Medics took Hampton to Ohio Health Riverside Hospital, but she didn’t survive her injuries.

Now police say they are looking for a dark blue or black vehicle, with damage to the front, including a broken headlight.

If you know anything about the accident, contact Detective Bailey of the Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-0264, email at cbailey@columbuspolice.org, or by contacting the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (614-461-8477).