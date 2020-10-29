Driver accused of OVI indicted for crash that left 2 motorcyclists, unborn baby dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been indicted on charges she caused a crash that left two motorcyclists and an unborn baby dead.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on June 17, Renee Mantkowski, 56, attempted to pull into her driveway on Harrisburg Pike in Jackson Township, when she failed to yield the right-of-way to two motorcycles.

Rickey Ross, 61, and his wife Kimberly Ross, 49, were transported to the hospital, but both died as a result of their injuries received in the crash. Their daughter Alexis Ross, 18, and Jordan Davey, 26, were both injured during the crash and survived, but the unborn baby of Alexis Ross did not survive.

Following the crash, Mantkowski’s BAC level was 0.214 grams, says O’Brien.

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted Mantkowski on nine counts, including: three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, two counts of Vehicular Assault, and two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them.

Mantkowski is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 9.