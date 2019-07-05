Drive to equip students with music starts Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whether it’s singing or playing an instrument, music can become an important part of a student’s life.

Sadly, though, the lack of programming or the cost of an instrument can get in the way.

That’s why the “Replay” drive was created.

The drive, which starts tomorrow, seeks to collect old instruments just sitting around in people’s homes.

“I did my very first drive after (Hurricane) Katrina,” said Cheryl Dring, a classical music director. “We collected a bunch of instruments to send back to musicians in the (New Orleans’) Ninth Ward.”

“If we can get an instrument in their hands, we can help with the repair, we can help with the reeds, valve oil music stand,” said Fort Hayes High School teacher Mark Donavan. “Music changes people’s lives.”

If you have an instrument laying around or someone you know is in need of an instrument, check out the Replay Drive.

The drive starts Monday and ends next Saturday.

There are two locations you can visit, WOSU at the Fawcett Center and CD 102.5 on Front Street. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, at the WOSU location only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit wosu.org/replay.