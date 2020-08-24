Drive-by shooting in west Columbus leaves man dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was killed after a drive-by shooting in west Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:17 p.m., Sunday, an unknown person fired multiple shots from their vehicle along the 5300 block of Brandenberry Drive.  

Virgilio Aguilera, 52, was struck by one of the rounds and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

