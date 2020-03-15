Dream of a lifetime: Transgender man yearns to join military

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

LISBON, Ohio (AP) — Some transgender people who hoped to enlist in the military have moved on to other pursuits, but one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit refuses to give up on a career aspiration that dates to his childhood. For almost a year, a Trump administration policy has been in place barring transgender Americans from enlisting. But 26-year-old Nic Talbott of Ohio says he believes military service is the ideal career for him. He keeps busy as a substitute teacher while pursing a graduate degree at Kent State University. He is part of a pending lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban.   

