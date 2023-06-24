COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drake has rescheduled his July 1 concert in Columbus two months after canceling one of his performances at the Schottenstein Center.

The concert has been moved to October 9.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, a 2020 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, who will join Drake for the entire tour.

Columbus will be Drake’s only stop in Ohio, but he’ll have other stops in the Midwest with two shows in both Chicago and Detroit.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.