Dragonflies, along with other insects and birds, make a splash on Doppler radar

Swarms of dragonflies were reported in northeastern Ohio Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Lake Erie and areas to the southeast, including Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie, Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

The migrating insects were also visible on the National Weather Service Doppler radar in Cleveland: “While we are not biological experts, we have determined (through input from our followers) that it’s most likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds,” the NWS said on Facebook.

While we are not biological experts, we have determined (through input from our followers) that it's most likely… Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Large dragonflies, known as green darners, typically travel across the North American continent every spring and fall en route from the Caribbean to Canada and back.

Robert LaPlante, Science Operations Officer at the NWS office in Cleveland, said: “We had nearly clear skies with a few cirrus … The radar indicates that the returns were non-meteorological, but classified as biological.”

The weak (light and fuzzy) returns were less than 20 dBZ (decibels), which if weather-related would have indicated mist or fine drizzle. LaPlante confirmed that there were “numerous reports of dragonflies swarming” that were likely migrating, though there was likely a “contribution to the radar reflectivity by other insects and birds.”

A beam of microwave radiation sent out by Doppler radar travels at a small tilt (0.5 to 19.5 degrees). The lowest elevation angle is apt to pick up precipitation targets, along with birds, bats and bugs. Energy is reflected by the objects and the returns are measured at the NWS radar site.

The intensity and speed of the pulse of the radar return or pulse determines how intense the precipitation is. An algorithm provides the color-coding to distinguish light rain from storms, along with other severe weather parameters in different radar modes.