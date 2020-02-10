Drag Queen Story Hour at Columbus Elementary School cancelled due to safety concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- An after school event called Drag Queen Story Hour scheduled for Tuesday at Clinton Elementary School has been cancelled after backlash from “outside” groups, according to the school’s Principal, Patricia Price.

The event was set to feature two local drag queens and raise money for the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter and was originally set up by the school’s PTA.

Columbus City Schools said in a statement today, “We support Clinton Elementary School and its PTA in their efforts to promote diversity, inclusion, and safe spaces within their school community. The response to the event from our Clinton Elementary School families has been overwhelmingly positive. This is a diverse school community who feels it is important to recognize and support people from all walks of life. It is unfortunate that outside agitators feel the need to influence what we do locally.”

Price told NBC4 over the phone that due to malicious messages sent to the school they decided to cancel for the safety of all students and school personnel.

“It is important that we all work together to keep our children safe and our schools a welcoming environment that is conducive to learning and growth for everyone. The District does not discriminate based upon sex, race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, ancestry, familial status or military status with regard to admission, access, treatment or employment,” said Columbus City Schools in their statement.

A parent of two students at Clinton Elementary School declined to go on camera but said she was disappointed to hear they were cancelling because she was planning to take her children to the event.

People opposed to Drag Queen Story Hour events have been vocal on social media with one person posting the flier for Clinton Elementary’s event along with the Principal Price and School Board President Jennifer Adair’s phone numbers. The tweet said “Get on the phones people!”