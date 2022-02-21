COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against Dr. William Husel in the deaths of 14 patients under his care is scheduled to begin with opening statements Tuesday.

The proceedings, from Franklin County Common Pleas Court, will be livestreamed on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. You can watch the open-court proceedings each day the trial is taking place.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the livestreamed proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Paula Sawyers

Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Powell Miller

The jury consists of seven women and five men. There are six alternate jurors, five women and one man, for a trial that is expected to last eight weeks.

Husel, 46, is facing 14 counts of murder after originally being charged with 25. As an ICU physician at the former Mount Carmel West hospital, he is accused of intentionally prescribing fentanyl at potentially lethal levels to critically ill patients beginning in 2015.

After pharmacists raised concerns in late 2018, Mount Carmel pulled Husel from patient care in November and fired him the following month. His medical license was revoked in January 2019, and he was charged that June.

Husel pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys are expected to argue that he was providing end-of-life comfort care. But families of several victims have filed wrongful death civil lawsuits against Husel and Mount Carmel. The criminal trial was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Husel is an Ohio native who went to Ohio State and then earned his medical degree from Ohio University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.