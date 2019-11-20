Alleged victims of ex-Ohio State doctor to again address Ohio State trustees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three victims of former Ohio State University physician Dr. Richard Strauss are scheduled to address the university Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Brian Garrett requested an opportunity to update the board on “the daily injury victims continue to suffer.”

Garrett is one of more than 175 former OSU students and athletes who were allegedly sexually abused by Strauss.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the university.

“We want them to know that a year’s gone by, there’s still no resolution and we’re not happy with your public comments because they’re insulting and offensive and that the longer this drags out the more damage that’s done,” Garrett said. “There’s no way for us to heal unless we get the resolution. So by them dragging this out and dragging this out, it’s actually making it worse for us.”

An investigative report concluded that Strauss abused at least 177 students over a 20 year period in his roles as a team doctor and as a physician at the Student Health Center.

The report also found that numerous university employees were aware of complaints about Strauss but failed to take appropriate action.

University spokesman Ben Johnson said the university remains committed to a fair resolution.

“The university is actively participating in good faith in the mediation process directed by the federal court. In addition, since February, Ohio State has been covering the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected, as well as reimbursing costs for counseling already received. Ohio State has implemented multiple additional safeguards in the 20 years since Strauss left the university and is committed to appropriately addressing Strauss’ abuse from decades ago. Richard Strauss’ actions are reprehensible, and we remain deeply concerned for all those who have been affected by Strauss.” The Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson

Garrett says former Ohio State wrestlers Mike Schyck and Dan Ritchie will also address the board Thursday afternoon.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.