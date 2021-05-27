Dr. Hugh Sherman appointed Ohio University president for two years

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr. Hugh Sherman will take up a two-year term as President of Ohio University on June 14, 2021, the OU Board of Trustees announced Thursday.

Dr. Sherman had been Dean of the College of Business, and had planned to return to faculty before the decision to promote him.

When Dr. Sherman was dean, the College of Business was consistently ranked as one of the top 50 public undergraduate business colleges in the country, the trustees said in a news release.

Trustees will launch a search for the University’s 23rd President in early fall of 2022 with plans for an appointment to begin no later than July 1, 2023.

“It is a great honor to serve a University and a region that I love and that I have called home for more than 20 years,” Dr. Sherman said in a news release. “I take this charge very seriously, and I am fully committed to partnering with students, faculty, staff and community members to move Ohio University forward in a way that honors our 217-year history but also positions us for future success.”

Sherman launched his professional career with Swatch Watch (formerly SMH Corporation), a large Swiss watch and electronics manufacturer in 1974. He served as vice president of marketing until 1986 and during that time, was responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies for a $50 million division as well as assisting the North American group president in developing strategic marketing and operational plans in the United States.

During his time in the private sector, he also served as a consultant and founded International Footwear, operating eight factory outlet shoe stores throughout the U.S. East Coast.

Dr. Sherman holds a B.A. in economics and finance from Guelph University (Canada), an MBA from Northeastern University, and a Ph.D. in strategic management and international business from Temple University. His research interests include corporate governance, international business, entrepreneurship, and economic development, the news release concluded.