COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A project to increase access to central Ohio’s main rivers and creeks has a new leader, and it’s a name familiar to many.

Dr. Amy Acton, who served as Ohio’s health director during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was named Thursday the director of RAPID 5.

RAPID 5 is a nonprofit group that looks to expand public access to undeveloped areas near Franklin County’s major waterways. RAPID stands for “River And Parks + Imagination + Design,” and the 5 refers to the Big Darby Creek, Scioto River, Olentangy River, Alum Creek and Big Walnut Creek.

“There’s a lot of magic around this project and the aspirations of the people who came together,” Acton said in a news release. “We are so interdependent. Public health is about creating the community conditions in which all people can flourish and reach their full potential. This will lift up neighborhoods and improve everyone’s quality of life.”

RAPID 5 was an outgrowth of the early days of the pandemic when people left the house less and the concept of improving access to land near the waterways was explored more. Columbus’ Urban Land Institute and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission were involved in developing plans alongside local design firms.

Now those efforts will fall under Acton, who gained sudden fame delivering daily updates on the pandemic next to Gov. Mike DeWine in 2020. She was widely praised for her leadership but also criticized for signing health orders that temporarily closed many businesses in the state.

Acton stepped down from the Ohio Department of Health in June 2020. In 2021, she briefly expressed interest in seeking the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.