Dr. Acton honored with Bexley Citizen of the Year award

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Former head of the state’s health department Dr. Amy Acton was honored with the Citizen of the Year award from Bexley Saturday night.

Acton’s honor was awarded as part of the city’s annual Independence Day celebration, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acton rose to prominence earlier this year as the COVID-19 coronavirus hit the state. She, as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration, shut down and then reopened portions of the state in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to garnering many fans among Ohioans, Acton often came under attack by the public and the Ohio legislature for issuing shut down orders while trying to fight the disease.

Acton stepped down as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health on June 11. She continues to work for the governor as his senior health advisor.

Acton was appointed ODH Director by DeWine in February of 2019.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler presented the proclamation to Acton. Three of her children also spoke at the event.

Acton’s award as well as Bexley’s Independence Day celebration can be viewed below.