Dozens of high schools participate in Columbus City Schools Marching Band Invitational

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local high school marching bands and drill teams from across the district showcased their talents on Saturday during the 2019-2020 Columbus City Schools Marching Band Invitational.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Africentric Early College Stadium.

The Ohio State School for the Blind Marching Band will be the event’s guest performers.

Participating High School Bands include Columbus Africentric Early College, Beechcroft, Briggs, Centennial, East, Eastmoor Academy, Independence, Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, Marion-Franklin, Mifflin, Northland, South 7-12, Walnut Ridge, West, and Whetstone, according to Columbus City Schools officials.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults and can be purchased online at locallevelevents.com or at the stadium gate.