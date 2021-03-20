Hundreds gather in Columbus to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Last week’s mass shooting in Atlanta which killed eight people, including six Asian women, is putting a renewed spotlight on the increase of anti-Asian violence.

On Saturday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined a rally in the city to show his support and stand with them.

Two women, Linh Ta and Miki Gotoh, said they were disappointed to see there were no events in central Ohio working to rally for those affected by the recent tragedy.

“We’ve been noticing it for the last 12 months,” Gotoh said. “Even our whole lives since childhood, there has always been racism towards Asians.”

So they took it upon themselves to call out the city of Columbus to stand up and help stop Asian hate in front of the Bicentennial Park Scioto Mile Saturday morning.

Gotoh and Ta said there’s been a lot of hurt and sadness, but what also became upsetting, they said, was the lack of events happening for others to comfort them in a time of need.

“There is a perception among people are that Asians are very quiet, we are the minority,” said Hong Qiu. “Which is not very true. When you look around, there is a diverse group of people.”

One step the women wanted to see was for the community as a whole to help be a voice for the voiceless: if you see something, say something.

“We will not let this happen here,” Ta said. “We’re going to stand up for hate in Columbus. We are going to organize our allies and collaborate with organizations and say, ‘No, it will not happen here.’”

Organizers said they will hold more rallies in the future and meetings to address some of the discrimination happening and how to move forward as a community.