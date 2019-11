Dozens indicted in multi-county drug bust

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An undercover drug task force operation recently resulted in 59 indictments, according to the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force and spanned Pickaway, Ross and Fayette Counties.

“These drug busts were the equivalent of organized crime rings you’d see in the movies, not only taking profits but also lives,” Yost said. “Coordinated crime requires a cooperative effort, which is why our OOCIC partnerships that allow local law enforcement to work across county lines are so successful.”

The investigation focused on drug trafficking and stolen firearms, according to the Attorney General’s office. The investigation netted 95 ounces of methamphetamine and 109 doses of hydrocodone as well as cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and suboxone. Additionally, eight stolen firearms were seized.

“This criminal investigation was an example of a collaborative effort between local, regional and state agencies,” Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said. “Often, organized criminal activity spans multiple counties and requires a multi-jurisdictional response. When committing to a long-term investigation such as this, we work closely with our partners to use our combined resources more efficiently and effectively.”

The following people were indicted:

Fayette County

SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Blaine A. Bailey – Agg. Robbery (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Robbery (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Amber Brandel – 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Christopher Burnett – Trafficking in Meth (F3)

– Trafficking in Meth (F3) C. Carson – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4) Byron Green – Trafficking in Meth (F3)

– Trafficking in Meth (F3) Donald J. Jordan II – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3); Trafficking in Heroin (F5)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3); Trafficking in Heroin (F5) Austin Kinzer – 3 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– 3 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Hayden Knapp – Trafficking in Meth (F3)

– Trafficking in Meth (F3) Travis R. Knaub – 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) John Lamar Kolle – 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Moriah J. Leisure – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Zachary Milstead – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3); Trafficking in Fentanyl (F4); Trafficking in Fentanyl (F5)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3); Trafficking in Fentanyl (F4); Trafficking in Fentanyl (F5) Paul Dean Myers II – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Mark Roberts – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Jeremy A. Robinson – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4) SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) SEALED INDICTMENT – Trafficking in Drugs (F5)

Ross County

SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) SEALED INDICTMENT – Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Megan R.J. Beverly – Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F5)

– Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F5) Charles C. Brewer – 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Jamarr E. Brown II – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Malcolm W. Cornell – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Aaron D. Cox – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Joseph M. Driggs – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4) SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F4) Tammy S. Grube – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) SEALED INDICTMENT – Having Weapons While Under Disability (F3); Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Having Weapons While Under Disability (F3); Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F1); 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Ralph G. Hawk – Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Complicity to Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) SEALED INDICTMENT – 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– 2 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Hope M. Lemmings – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Joshua R. Lowery – Counterfeiting (F4)

– Counterfeiting (F4) Christopher D. Monk – Trafficking in Drugs (F5)

– Trafficking in Drugs (F5) SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) James T. Ramey – 2 Counts Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F5)

– 2 Counts Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F5) James P. Shea II – 5 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– 5 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Casey W. Spano – Trafficking in Heroin (F5); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Trafficking in Heroin (F5); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Aaron A. Stanley – Having Weapons While Under Disability (F3); 4 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

– Having Weapons While Under Disability (F3); 4 Counts Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2); 1 Count Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3) Hilary R. Tackett – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) SEALED INDICTMENT – Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2)

– Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F2) Nathan D. Wright – Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F5); Agg. Trafficking in Drugs (F3)

Pickaway County