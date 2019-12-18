Downtown skyscraper makeover to include sunken garden

The Edwards Co. wants to remove a section of PNC Plaza at the corner of Broad and 4th streets downtown and replace it with a sunken garden.

It’s all part of a plan to revive the 1970s-era skyscraper at 155 E. Broad St., adding residential use with some ground floor-office and retail space. The most significant piece of the renovation would include the removal of the dark glass atrium on the ground floor of the building in order to replace it with a below-grade garden element connected to an underground restaurant.

That move is needed to revive the “out-of-date” look for a tower that was built in 1976, said Cindy Harvey, an architect with Canadian firm Stantec Inc.’s Denver office who is working on the PNC project.

Stantec and landscape architect MKSK have designed the garden with a terraced look and including a central fountain, sculpture and koi pond. It would be visible from the street but accessible via the restaurant.

