Downtown ramp to close Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The drive through Downtown Columbus is changing — for good.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the Third Street ramp to I-70 east will close permanently, as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project to improve I-70/71.

According to ODOT, the ramp must close to make way for a new exit ramp from I-70 east to Parsons Avenue, which is expected to open next month. The Parsons Avenue ramp will replace the 18th Street exit ramp, which will also close permanently sometime in December.

In the meantime, drivers heading east will have to use alternate routes:

From German Village:

East on Livingston Ave. to Kelton Ave. OR to Alum Creek Dr. to I-70 east

From the Brewery District:

South on High St. to west on Greenlawn Ave. to I-71 north to I-70 east

From Olde Towne East:

East on Main St. to Miller Ave. OR to Alum Creek Dr. to I-70 east

From the Arena District:

West on Spring St./Dublin Rd. to SR 315 south to I-70 east

West on Spring St. to Neil Ave. to I-670 east (to I-71 south to I-70 east)

When the project is completed in 2021, another new ramp from Fulton Street will restore access to I-70 east.