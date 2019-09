COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A high rise building downtown was evacuated on Sunday and the eastbound and westbound lanes between the intersections of Broad and High streets are closed due to a gas leak.

The gas leak occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at One Columbus Center, 10 W. Broad St.

The gas company is on the scene and crews have contained the situation.

The gas leak closed the eastbound and westbound lanes between the intersections of Broad and High streets to Broad and Front streets.