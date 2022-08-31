COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– What will become the largest hotel in Ohio once open, has delayed that opening for the second time this month.

The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for a mid September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 then a Sept. 8 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited water damage in a small area of the new tower downtown as the reason for the delay.

“A small area of the new tower at Hilton Columbus Downtown recently sustained some water damage that our dedicated construction team is working to quickly address,” Coffin said. “We feel it prudent to push back the opening of the new hotel by one week.”

Coffin also said they will be combining the previously scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony with their grand opening gala for later this year.

At 402 N. High St., the expansion tower of the Hilton Columbus Downtown sits in a cross-section of the city’s busiest neighborhoods on any given weekend: Downtown, Short North and Arena District. It also sits across the street from the original Hilton Columbus Downtown that opened a decade ago. The two will be connected by a sky bridge.

The new hotel is the tallest addition in Columbus in 15 years and will include several restaurants, bars, and more than 460 guest rooms, bringing the hotel’s total to 1,000 rooms.

Hilton Columbus Downtown Executive Chef Sebastian La Rocca told NBC4 in July the centerpiece of the eateries will be a two-story, live-fire restaurant aptly named FYR. La Rocca says the menu will not focus on one type of cuisine or country’s food, but rather the open-fire cooking technique and getting products from local, Ohio suppliers and farms.

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

“FYR is going to be a unique restaurant here in Columbus. The way we’re going to be cooking with fire really brings me back to my roots. I’m Argentinian,” La Rocca explained. “90% of the menu is touching fire. Literally. So we have a three-meter grill [and oven] in our open kitchen, so if you walk by High Street you’re going to be able to see the live fire and all the guys working around it.”

In addition to FYR, the hotel will be home to lobby bar Spark, rooftop lounge Stories on High, and a grab & go market.