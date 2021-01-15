Downtown business shuts down in anticipation of protest

Some downtown businesses are taking precautions as they prepare for the possibility of protests, over the weekend.

At OH Pizza and Brew, across the street from the Ohio Statehouse, employees recalled the damage their restaurant sustained during the protests over the summer.

“We started having rocks thrown at windows,” said Liam Kelly. “We had a rock go through our front door. My boss was standing right there. It hit his foot.”

Kelly said the decision for the restaurant’s downtown location to close at 6 p.m., on Friday, was made in order to maintain the safety of the staff. He told NBC4 that it will remain closed through the weekend.

“You work with these people long enough, and they become part of your family and you don’t want to see anyone in your family get hurt, so keeping our staff as tight-knit as this and making sure everyone’s taken care of, but nobody’s getting hurt, is important to all of us,” he said.

Kelly added the employees at the downtown restaurant will be able to work at the other locations, throughout the weekend.

“Anyone who lost their time these next few days — they’re going to be able to go to different locations, and pick up their hours and just make sure everyone’s getting paid,” he said.

OH Pizza and Brew’s other locations are in Worthington, Galloway and Hilliard.