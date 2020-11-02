Doug Emhoff in Columbus on Election Day as part of Biden campaign ‘Get Out the Vote’ push

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, will be in Columbus on Election Day as part of the Biden campaign’s final push for votes in battleground states.
The campaign says the candidates and their spouses will all take part:
- Vice President Biden will travel to Philadelphia and Scranton, Pennsylvania.
- Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida and Wake County, North Carolina.
- Sen. Harris will travel to Detroit
- Emhoff will travel to Columbus
Exactly where Emhoff will be in Columbus has not been released by the campaign yet.