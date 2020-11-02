Doug Emhoff in Columbus on Election Day as part of Biden campaign ‘Get Out the Vote’ push

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – AUGUST 19: Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris is the first African-American, first Asian-American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, will be in Columbus on Election Day as part of the Biden campaign’s final push for votes in battleground states.

The campaign says the candidates and their spouses will all take part:

Vice President Biden will travel to Philadelphia and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida and Wake County, North Carolina.

Sen. Harris will travel to Detroit

Emhoff will travel to Columbus

Exactly where Emhoff will be in Columbus has not been released by the campaign yet.