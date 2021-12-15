COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to partner with Mid-Ohio Collective for Double Your Donation Day, an all-day fundraiser to help end hunger in central Ohio, for the ninth year in a row on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

You can be a part of ending hunger in our community and your donation will go even further thanks to Mid-Ohio Collective’s partners and sponsors. Every dollar you donate will be DOUBLED by match sponsors, add to that Mid-Ohio Collective’s buying power, and they will be able to stretch just $1 into more than $9 worth of food!

Wednesday, our CALL4 lines will be open from 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., you can call 614-869-3933 to donate, or you can make a donation online at the link below.

Tell your friends you are participating and encourage them to watch NBC4 on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to hear incredible stories about your donations at work.

Mid-Ohio Collective works to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food stabilizing families today while helping them access resources, so they can thrive for a lifetime.

For every dollar donated during Double Your Donation Day, Mid-Ohio Collective can provide enough food for 8 meals. With your help, they can feed people today while working every day to change lives.