Double homicide discovered on S. Glenwood Ave.

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they discovered a double homicide on the 400 block of S. Glenwood Avenue around 8:46 Sunday morning.

Officers were responding to reports of a break-in at the residence when they came upon a man at the back door of the residence. The man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, told police that his cousin was dead inside the home.

Police managed to enter the home and found two men dead from apparent gunshots.

The first man was transported to OSU Main hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

