DoorDash driver recovering after being beaten over delivery in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 19-year-old is recovering at home after spending 10 days in the hospital.

The young man, who didn’t want to show his face, was working for DoorDash when he was beaten on March 21 near Eastland Mall.

Mihretab said he never imagined that something like this would ever happen to him.

“They shattered the driver side window, and they just jump onto me with the gun,” he said of the attack.

At times, it might be difficult to understand Mihretab: his jaw was wired shut as part of the recovery process. In addition, his eye is swollen shut, his cheekbone is shattered, and he has cracked ribs.

He said the attack began as a delivery gone wrong, when Mihretab was confronted after confusion over an address.

“She gave the phone for him, he started talking, like, way too loud and aggressive and saying, ‘N****, bring my food. Do you think you’re going to skip? Where you at?’” Mihretab said.

He said he eventually found the apartment and snapped a confirmation picture for contactless delivery. As he tried to drive away, he said multiple cars blocked him in and that’s when he was attacked.

“After a few seconds, they shattered the driver side window, and they just jump onto me with the gun,” he said. “I think they hit me with the gun in my face around here and then they started punching me.”

He doesn’t know how long the attack lasted, but afterwards, he ran to his car to try to drive home.

That’s when someone found him in the car and called 911.

“I start to put my hands on the steering wheel when I see it’s already covered with blood,” Mihretab said. “All of my shirt was covered with my blood.”

Mihretab was in the ICU after undergoing surgery on his face.

DoorDash issued the following statement:

“We are deeply horrified and saddened by this senseless, violent attack, and our thoughts remain with Mihretab and his loved ones. DoorDash takes the safety of our community extremely seriously, and we have been in contact with Mihretab’s family to extend our full support and are actively engaged with law enforcement to help with their investigation.” DoorDash statement

Since the attack, a GoFundMe was put together, raising tens of thousands of dollars for his recovery.

“The best part was when I started reading the comments section,” he said. “I don’t know how to express, like, the love they showed, the support. I don’t know, I just want to say thank you.”

Mihretab said he started working for DoorDash a year ago to help his family with bills after his father got sick at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His immediate family immigrated to the United States from Ethiopia three years ago.

Columbus Police have not made any arrests in the case, stating the investigation remain open.