Door Dash driver shot while picking up order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a Door Dash driver was the victim of a gunshot wound on E. Livingston Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 1:34 a.m.

They say the 41-year-old man was attempting to pick up an order at McDonald’s for a Door Dash customer when a group of teens drove up on dirt bikes.

Police say the teens began firing handguns at another group, and one of the rounds pierced the victim’s car door.

The victim was struck in the right wrist, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-6394.