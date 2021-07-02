Doo Dah parade returns to Columbus July 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Doo Dah, the 38th annual celebration of liberty and lunacy is returning to the Short North this weekend.

The Doo Dah Parade steps off at the corner of Buttles Ave. and Park St. at 1 p.m. on July 4 This year’s Less-Than-Grand Marshal is Captain Ohio.

Anyone wanting to participate can start lining up at noon. No registration is required. According to (dis)organizers, all you need to do to participate in the parade is show up. The only rules are no advertisers, no full nudity and politicians must wear a funny hat and a face mask.

After the pandemic lockdown, tinfoil hat insurrections and a 17-year Cicadian slumber, the world needs a good laugh or two. Doo Dah Parade Disorganizers are unplanning for a fine group of marchers to wind their way through Victorian Village and down High Street Parade Disorganizers

In the event of rain, the parade will be rescheduled for July 3. Time machine required.