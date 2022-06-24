COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Donuts and yoga are coming together in Columbus for a good cause.

Donut maker, Katie Passo of Rose Dough Donuts, and yoga instructor, LeeAnna Shepherd, have announced that they are partnering for a series of Donut+Yoga classes to benefit Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center (CRC). CRC is “a community-based social services agency that brings people together to help individuals and families build upon their strengths,” according to its website.

“While donuts and yoga might seem like opposites – it’s all about balance – and ‘finding your center,’ especially in these times,” said Stephanie Shildt, CRC VP-Development Director.

The local creators will host three events this summer on June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27. Tickets, priced at $40 for one class and $100 for all three, will include “an hour-long ‘Find Your Center’ yoga class; limited-edition donuts from Rose Dough Donuts; Ope! Cold Brew Coffee; and a t-shirt from Megan Lee Designs – sponsored by Aly Hartung Realty,” as noted in a release.

All three events will start at 9 a.m. outside CRC’s Administrative Office at 3222 N. High St. in the parking lot and participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat. Adults of all yoga skill levels are welcome and “easy, fun ‘Donut Yoga’ poses,” are promised.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit CRC. Tickets and more information are available at ClintonvilleCRC.org.