Donna James inducted into Columbus Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Donna James is a major player whose resume walks in the room before she says hello.

She’s a managing director with a major consulting firm. She sits on four boards. She was appointed by former President Barack Obama to chair the National Women’s Council.

Impressive, right?

Five minutes after you’ve met Donna James, you know she’s humble, but confident, and proud of the way she’s figured out life.

“You just live your life and you hope you’re making a difference in the lives of others and the recognition like this makes it part of your legacy,” said James.

Part of that legacy includes teenage pregnancy and being a breast cancer survivor.

“You have to own the bright sides of you and you have to own those spots that appear to have been dark and challenging because that’s where you grow from,” said James.

Sometimes, even after all that Donna James has accomplished, she is questioned about her professional qualifications. Did she get the job becauise she is talented and has purpose, or did she get the position because she is a black woman?

“That happens to me in every situation that I walk into, I know who I am, I see who I am, I feel who I am and I also see who I am in the eyes of others,” said James.

Donna James was inducted into the Columbus Hall of Fame Wednesday evening.