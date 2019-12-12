Donations needed for Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some parents in central Ohio struggle to put gifts under the Christmas tree so NBC4 is working with Columbus firefighters to help.

On Saturday, NBC4 will hold the Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WCMH studios, 3165 Olentangy River Road.

As the gifts continue to come in, organizers said they still don’t have toys for certain children.

Firefighters 4 Kids needs toys for infants to 2 years old, and kids ages 9 to 12.

Battalion Chief Doug Smith is a father and grandfather who said it’s painful knowing some kids will go without Christmas toys.

“It’s upsetting and that’s why mark actually started this. What makes us do this year after year is the look on the families faces,” Smith said.

Jennifer Erwin and her daughter volunteered at one of the drop off sites Thursday afternoon.

When it comes to sorting through the toys, Erwin said she’s become somewhat of a professional after volunteering for eight years.

“I’m overwhelmed by the capacity to be so generous and help all those underprivileged year after year. I’m amazed at the outpouring of generosity,” Erwin said.

If you’re doing a little Christmas shopping, please grab an extra toy for a kid in need.

Click here for more information about Firefighters 4 Kids.