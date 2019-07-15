Donation account set up to benefit OSHP trooper injured in head-on crash

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A donation account has been set up to benefit an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper involved in a head-on collision last month.

Trooper Jason Phillips responded to a call about a possibly impaired driver on I-71 in the early morning hours of June 27. According to Highway Patrol, Phillips vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle, driven by Michael Marchak Jr., 36, who police said was driving southbound in the northbound lanes. Both vehicles caught fire.

The State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union has set up a donation account to benefit Phillips and his family. Donations can be made here.

According to a highway patrol lieutenant, as of Monday, Phillips is still in critical condition, but continues to make progress with his treatment.