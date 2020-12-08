DONATE NOW: Double Your Donation Day expands to help end hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to partner with Mid-Ohio Foodbank to hold Double Your Donation Day, an all-day fundraiser to end hunger in central Ohio, for the seventh year in a row on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

This year, gifts made prior to Dec.16 will help us build our match pool of funds!

You can be a part of ending hunger in our community and your donation will go even further thanks to Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s partners and sponsors. Every $1 you donate will be DOUBLED by match sponsors, connecting twice as much nutritious food to our hungry neighbors in central and eastern Ohio.

Tell your friends you are participating and encourage them to watch NBC4 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to hear incredible stories about your donations at work.

These are extraordinary times, Mid-Ohio Foodbank works to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food stabilizing families today while helping them access resources, so they can thrive for a lifetime.

For every dollar donated during Double Your Donation Day, Mid-Ohio Foodbank can provide enough food for 8 meals. With your help, they can feed people today while working every day to change lives.

