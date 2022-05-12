COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Adopt a dog for the day and help the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center during its spring cleaning event.
How to get involved
- Weekend sleepover: Take a pup home for the weekend and see if having a dog will work for your household. On Friday you can pick up your dog and return them on Sunday.
- DogVenture: Whether you’re taking a hike or going home to relax, getting a dog out of the shelter for a few hours is essential for the pups.
- Dog Walking: You take a dog for a walk and they’ll clean. Basically, you accept the dog for a walk while the staff and other volunteers deep-clean the kennels.
- Help Clean: You have a deep passion for cleanliness and will help care for inside and outside windows and other projects. There is a list of tasks to tackle and all supplies are provided.
There are 152 dogs available for adoption this week, and one of them is “Feather.” This 3 1/2-year-old pitbull mix is medium-sized and weighs 40 pounds. Feather prefers to be the only pet in the house and loves attention. She knows how to sit and is excited to learn new commands. You can help her understand them by using treats! Oh, how she loves a tasty treat.
Click on the photos below to see the shelter’s profile page. Here’s a link to some of the shelter’s favorite dogs.
FEATHER
Age: 3.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 40 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
Adoption Amount: $ 18
MOLLY
Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 33 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
Go-Getter
No Cats
No Dogs
Recommend Kids 8+
JADE
Age: 6 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 56.2 lbs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brindle
Sex: Spayed Female
Housebroken
Shelter
Favorite
Constant Companion
Senior Favorite
MUMBLE
Age: 4 Years 3 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 50 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
No Dogs
Recommend Kids 12+