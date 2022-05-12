COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Adopt a dog for the day and help the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center during its spring cleaning event.

How to get involved

Weekend sleepover : Take a pup home for the weekend and see if having a dog will work for your household. On Friday you can pick up your dog and return them on Sunday.

: Take a pup home for the weekend and see if having a dog will work for your household. On Friday you can pick up your dog and return them on Sunday. DogVenture : Whether you’re taking a hike or going home to relax, getting a dog out of the shelter for a few hours is essential for the pups.

: Whether you’re taking a hike or going home to relax, getting a dog out of the shelter for a few hours is essential for the pups. Dog Walking : You take a dog for a walk and they’ll clean. Basically, you accept the dog for a walk while the staff and other volunteers deep-clean the kennels.

: You take a dog for a walk and they’ll clean. Basically, you accept the dog for a walk while the staff and other volunteers deep-clean the kennels. Help Clean: You have a deep passion for cleanliness and will help care for inside and outside windows and other projects. There is a list of tasks to tackle and all supplies are provided.

There are 152 dogs available for adoption this week, and one of them is “Feather.” This 3 1/2-year-old pitbull mix is medium-sized and weighs 40 pounds. Feather prefers to be the only pet in the house and loves attention. She knows how to sit and is excited to learn new commands. You can help her understand them by using treats! Oh, how she loves a tasty treat.

Click on the photos below to see the shelter’s profile page. Here’s a link to some of the shelter’s favorite dogs.

FEATHER Age: 3.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 40 lbs

Sex: Female (Spayed)

Adoption Amount: $ 18

MOLLY Age: 2 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 33 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female Go-Getter

No Cats

No Dogs

Recommend Kids 8+

JADE Age: 6 Years 1 Month 3 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 56.2 lbs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brindle

Sex: Spayed Female Housebroken

Shelter

Favorite

Constant Companion

Senior Favorite

MUMBLE Age: 4 Years 3 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 50 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Grey

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male Shelter Favorite

No Dogs

Recommend Kids 12+