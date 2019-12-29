Dog sniffs out hidden gun in Pike County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A specially trained German Shepherd found a hidden gun in Pike County.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A wildlife officer and his K-9 partner unearthed a hidden gun under a rock in the woods, helping to gather one more clue in a murder case.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) called in the pair after intelligence led them to believe an important piece of evidence was hidden in the woods in Pike County.

Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey’s K-9 partner Mattis is uniquely trained to detect items containing raw or burnt gun powder.

Once on the scene, K-9 Mattis proved his mettle. It took the German Shepherd only 10 minutes to find the loaded gun under a rock.

It had been hidden there for 10 days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools