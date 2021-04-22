Dog shelter’s telephone service down, new temporary numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Animal Care and Control announced Thursday that telephone service at 4340 Tamarack Blvd has been interrupted due to construction nearby.
The shelter remains open and is operating normally.
In the meantime, the shelter has established several alternate phone numbers which the public can call for service. The regular numbers should be available again in several days.
Alternate Dog Shelter Phone Numbers
- To reach the Franklin County Dog Warden, call 614-698-8567
- For medical emergencies with a shelter dog, call 614-698-8479
- For lost dog redemption services, call 614-943-0199
- To make an appointment to visit the dog shelter, visit franklincountyohio.gov
- To report an emergency with a dangerous dog, contact local law enforcement
- For other inquiries, contact the shelter on Facebook at @franklincountydogs