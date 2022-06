COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is on the rise every minute the power is out.

To donate ice and where to drop it off, email Charles.Wilson@franklincountyohio.gov.