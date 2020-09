COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sept. 1, a burglar was scared away by a dog after the man broke into a home in the Italian Village.

The man stole a class ring worth approximately $1,500 before leaving. The suspect has a tattoo or large birthmark on his outer left bicep.

DOG SCARES BURGLAR:



9/1/20@5:18am-suspect entered apt@100 block of E. 4th Ave. #ItalianVillage



He stole $1500 class ring.



Victim’s pup heard him & barked until the suspect left.



Suspect-tattoo/large birthmark-outer left bicep.



CPD: 614-645-6267 jdembinski@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/987b6oN7jb — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 23, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-6267.