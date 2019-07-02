Dog found in drug house adopted by officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A dog who was rescued from a known drug house has been adopted by a member of the team that rescued her.

According to a Columbus Division of Police Facebook post, Kalli was found inside a home on South Weyant Avenue when city’s drug enforcement unit and Zone 2 Safe Streets team executed a search warrant on the property.

Police said Kalli was living in uninhabitable conditions. Franklin County Animal Control took possession of the dog.

Kallie has since been adopted by an officer on the Zone 2 Safe Streets team.