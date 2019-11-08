Dog euthanized after being found on side of road with 19 pounds of matted fur

MT. GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Humane Society is offering a reward for information about a dog that was found Thursday in deplorable condition.

According to the Humane Society, a cocker spaniel was found along State Route 42 near County Road 103 in Mt. Gilead. The dog, named Moxie, suffered long-term neglect and deprivation of consistent food and water.

The Humane Society said 19 pounds of matted hair and feces had to be removed from Moxie before she could be taken to Ohio State’s veterinary clinic to be fully examined.

Deprivation of consistent food and water led to medical conditions that the dog was not able to recover from. She was humanely euthanized overnight.

” We do not believe this dog is from a puppy mill. We do not believe it is from an Amish farm. The most likely scenario is one of a shut in or homebound person. She was most certainly kept in a crate for extended periods of time. It is possible that person may have recently died OR put in a nursing home, etc. These are all speculations but based on experience, her condition and other factors, this is our best guess scenario on what occurred,” the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

The Humane Society says it is offering a reward for information that leads to charges in the case. The amount of the reward has not yet been determined.