Dog dies in Pickerington house fire

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — A couple was able to make it out safely, but a dog died in a Pickerington fire, Monday morning.

Just before 7am, firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Brook Forest Circle in Pickerington on the report of residential fire.

After firefighters arrived on scene, they requested more units to help fight the flames, resulting in a two-alarm fire call.

A husband and wife inside the home were able to make it out safely, but firefighters say a dog was unable to escape and was found dead in the home.

Red Cross has been called to the scene, and no cause of the fire has been released.