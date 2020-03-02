Dog agility training becoming a popular sport in Central Ohio

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Dog agility is one of the fastest growing dog sports in the world.  

It’s great for the owner and the pet. Plus, all breeds can participate. Did you know we have one of the fastest dogs in the nation here in Central Ohio?  

“She is the 2020 Westminster Agility Champion,” explained Jennifer Crank, owner of IncrediPaws. 

Pink the dog is only 4 but she has won the title of Agility Champion at the Westminster Dog Show for the third year in a row. 

“Prepping for Westminster is very unique,” says Crank. “It’s an event that is unlike any other we see here in the U.S. with the crowds, the excitement and the adrenaline.” 

Crank says Pink is truly meant to compete in agility. She says it doesn’t matter what age or breed, any dog can do it. 

“It’s great for dogs that have a lot of pent up energy and they need that kind of release or maybe for dogs where their vet told them they could lose a little bit of weight.” 

Training isn’t hard, you just need to start. 

“What we do is, bring you and your dog in to learn how to do the sport so it’s not drop your dog off and go to work. But you come in and we teach you at the same time we teach the dog. After a year or so of training you can look into going into a competition.” 

Crank says that agility training and even competing has become more popular over the years.  

“It’s great! It’s a fun hobby and I think people have figured that out, so were seeing that sport grow internationally, globally, in the country and here in Columbus.” 

Below are links to wonderful resources here in Ohio to get your pet started on Agility training:

http://www.arfagility.com/index.html

http://www.columbusallbreed.com/

http://www.dogtrainingandbehavior.com/

http://www.dogtalktraining.com/main/home.html

https://www.adventureunleashed.org/

https://www.buckeyedogtraining.com/

 

