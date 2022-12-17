A sample of Ohio’s new standard license plate, which became effective Dec. 29, 2021. (Credit: Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that.

Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles and that has been the case for a little over two years. In the summer of 2020, the Ohio legislature passed House Bill 62 which removed the requirement of displaying a front Ohio license plate on a vehicle.

While a rear license plate is still required, the only vehicle that is still required by Ohio law to have a front license plate is a tractor. According to the Ohio BMV, if you do get a front license plate, it still needs to be identical to the back plate.

