DOE: No radioactivity concerns in Piketon school; District leaders not convinced

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Energy says there is no safety risk from radioactive material preventing Zahns Corner Middle School from opening this fall. The school district claims the results of testing is still inconclusive.

Zahn’s Corner Middle School was closed in May after testing revealed the presence of enriched uranium inside the school.

The school is near the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which produced enriched uranium from 1954 until 2001. The former plant is currently the site of a radioactive cleanup effort.

Samples were taken from the school on May 25 for further testing.

According to the Department of Energy, that testing revealed no radioactivity above naturally occurring levels, and thus no cause for public health concern. They say there is no safety risk preventing the school from opening this fall.

The Department of Energy (DOE) in response to community concerns deployed an elite team of certified health physicists from DOE’s national laboratories and the National Nuclear Security Administration to conduct the investigation at Zahn’s Corner Middle School, accompanied by representatives of the Ohio Department of Health and interested members of the Piketon community. The team of radiation safety experts collected 44 surface samples over the Memorial Day weekend, including specific areas requested by the community to be tested. Air samples also were collected from both inside and outside the school.



Results from sample analyses conducted by experts at Savannah River National Laboratory show no radioactivity detected above naturally occurring levels, and thus no cause for public health concern. These findings are consistent with independent analysis results from the Ohio Department of Health.



There is no public health or safety risk from radioactive material preventing Zahn’s Corner Middle School from opening this fall. The Department at each step conducted its investigation in a thorough and transparent process. Its experts, who conduct radiological investigations around the world, employed proven industry standards in gathering and analyzing the samples. DOE is committed to the safety, health and protection of our workforce, the general public and the environment at all our sites. DOE Principal Deputy Press Secretary Kelly Love

Scioto Valley Local School Board President Brandon Wooldridge is skeptical of the testing methods used to reach this conclusion. For instance, he points out that the DOE took surface samples from desks that had already been wiped down.

He says he will wait to decide on reopening the school until an independent assessment is made through the Pike County Health District.