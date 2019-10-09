Documents raise concerns over new Crew Stadium’s cost to taxpayers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Public records related to discussions between Columbus city leaders about the new Crew stadium seem to indicate the budget is nearly double its originally announced $50-million dollars.

NBC4’s request for the documents from the city of Columbus includes a spreadsheet titled “Updated Project Budget and Timeline”.

The document shows the total cost as of March 2019 of about $98-Million dollars.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says that’s not accurate because it combines two separate groups of expenses.

Ginther and others have said that the city is pledging $50-Million dollars for the new stadium and improvements to the team’s former home in North Columbus, Mapfre Stadium.

Ginther says other site improvements and utility work is separate and are costs the city would have incurred whether Crew Stadium happened or not.

“$38-Million of the 50 is going toward the redevelopment of Mapfre. $12-Million is going to infrastructure directly related to the stadium. The district doesn’t happen without investments in infrastructure but we have always said that we would only invest $12-Million dollars into the infrastructure and into the stadium,” said Ginther.