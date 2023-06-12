WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Approximately 6.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with some kind of intellectual or developmental disability, and about a third of those people have co-occurring mental health diagnoses.

Doctors at Boundless Health in Worthington say they see many patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities, also known as IDD, and many of them have a hard time communicating. This can make it difficult to get them the mental health help they may need.

“When we’re talking about individuals with IDD diagnoses, they often have more difficulty communicating in general,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, a clinical supervisor at Boundless Health. “When they have difficulty communicating on top of those difficulties talking about mental health in general, then it becomes more dangerous.”

Jones said caregivers of people with IDD diagnoses should be on the lookout for possible mental health symptoms. And most importantly, she says caregivers need to communicate with their loved ones with IDD.

“Talk to their loved one. Be very specific, be very upfront,” Jones said. “Don’t kind of beat around the issue. Ask specific questions: are you thinking of hurting yourself? Are you thinking of killing yourself? How do you feel in this situation?”

Jones also adds that people with IDD diagnoses typically have the common symptoms of depression and anxiety, but they can be harder to notice.

“We do see a little bit more isolation and those difficulties communicating with the IDD population but when we see that drastic change, people with IDD do isolate more. They do stop engaging in the activities that they enjoy,” Jones said.

Check out the National Institute of Health website or Boundless Health’s website for more information on co-occurring mental health and IDD diagnoses.