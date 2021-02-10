Doctors hope education will sway central Ohio Black community on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Despite success rates, many people are still hesitant when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some central Ohio doctors are trying to clear that up, especially when it comes to reservation among the Black community.

Polls and studies have shown large percentages of the Black community don’t trust the vaccine.

The virus is disproportionately affecting the Black community and many in that community don’t plan on getting the vaccine.

“It is a double whammy,” said OhioHealth’s Dr. B.J. Hicks.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, just 50 percent of Black adults surveyed in September said they would get vaccinated. That number rose to 62 percent in December.

“Studies are now telling us that those that are more opt to get vaccinate now, they know someone that’s been vaccinated and it’s typically someone that looks like them, so again, this is yet another reason why such a thing like tonight’s Facebook live would be so important.”

Hicks wants to se even more confidence and less hesitancy, part of the reason he took part in an Ask the Doctor discussion with Dr. Kimberly Austin about COVID-19 vaccines and the Black community.

Hicks said while hesitancy can be tied to history, families might also have their own individual issues.

“I like to start with the why, and if they do say the healthcare community has done poor with us, they have treated us as guinea pigs over the years, that’s absolutely fact, that’s irrefutable,” he said. “But I kind of walk them through the history of medicine as far as that’s concerned and how this is so drastically different.”

During Wednesday’s Facebook Live, the two doctors also talked about how the pandemic has affected their practices, their experiences getting the vaccine, and its overall importance.

“This is the way we get out, is vaccination or infection, and if I have to pick between the two, I’m picking vaccination every time,” said Austin, a doctor with OhioHealth.