Doctor warns Energy Star temperature recommendation could lead to health issues

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH)– Doctors warn new home temperature recommendations by a government agency are not conducive for getting a good night’s sleep.

A new study by Energy Star, the federal program from the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, concludes the coolest you should keep your home while you are asleep is 82 degrees. That’s nearly 20 degrees above what sleep experts recommend.

Dr. Ben Bring with OhioHealth says the study didn’t seem to account for human comfort or health, rather just saving money on energy bills.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s nice to say we’re going to cut energy costs back, but I think we also have to look at the health implications of it, too,” Bring divulged. “Every study that I’ve read seemed to say high 60s, low 70s seems to be the optimal temperature, so I’d say just encourage homeowners to look at some other ways of cost-saving above 80 degrees.”

The National Foundation for Sleep says between 60-67 degrees while sleeping is best for adults and between 65-70 for babies and toddlers.

“If you don’t sleep and you don’t get well rested, you can have a lot of daytime somnolence, or feeling sleepy during the day,” Bring added. “If you’re chronically sleep deprived, it can be as equal as being intoxicated, so we’re always stressing how important sleep hygiene is.”

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, sleep deprivation side effects range from weight gain to car crashes.

The biggest piece of advice I usually give patients is [make your bedroom] as dark and cool as possible. You want it to be as quiet as possible as well, so I discourage usually nightlights. [Use] blackout shade if you can get them especially in the summer months. Dr. Ben Bring

